John Egan receives straight red card against Aston Villa

John Egan has been sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity against Aston Villa.

Just as Andreas Christensen was little over 24 hours beforehand, John Egan saw red after he was deemed to be the last man when he was judged to have fouled an opposition player bearing down on goal.

Ollie Watkins was the victim on this occasion as Sheffield United’s Egan refused to let the Villa forward get free from his grasp while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale rushed off his line in an attempt to collect.

Referee Graham Scott didn’t hesitate to reach for his pocket, despite his assistant not flagging for a foul from Egan, which you can see below.

Egan protested and VAR was consulted but, as many expected, the officials’ on-field decision stood and Sheffield United went down to 10 men.

The loss of Egan, their captain for the night, could have deflated his Blades teammates but they looked to continue battling on valiantly and even had the opportunity to take the lead via a penalty but John Lundstram’s effort was saved ten minutes before half-time.

With the dismissal, Egan claimed the unenviable honour of becoming the first player in Premier League history to get red cards in two behind-closed-doors games.

The Republic of Ireland defender is also only the second player to have been sent off twice in the Premier League in 2020; the other one being David Luiz.

Egan previously saw red in Sheffield United’s June defeat to Newcastle although he received two yellow cards on that occasion.

Egan signed a new deal last month that will keep him at Bramall Lane until at least 2024 and the contract extension was confirmed with a brilliant announcement video from the club that you can watch here.

