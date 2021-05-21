“He is the type of player that will suit how Liverpool play.”

As speculation continues to link Georginio Wijnaldum with a move away from Liverpool this summer, talk will soon turn to potential replacements and former Reds star John Barnes has just the player in mind.

Barnes believes Liverpool ought to target Brighton & Hove Albion stand-out Yves Bissouma when the transfer window reopens.

“Liverpool should sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton,” Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

Barnes on Bissouma

“In terms of what Liverpool want, he is the type of player that will suit how Liverpool play.”

Bissouma has earned plenty of plaudits throughout the season and Liverpool will likely face competition for the Malian international’s signature. It’s reported that Brighton could hold out for as much as £40 million for Bissouma.

Liverpool are expected to make a number of signings this summer as Jurgen Klopp’s side aim to rebound from a disappointing campaign.

Barnes, however, has backed the Reds to return to form next term and pose a sterner challenge in the Premier League title race.

“Liverpool’s ambition should be to win the Premier League next season,” Barnes said. “The character of these Liverpool’s players cannot be questioned, they don’t sulk and always give one hundred per cent.

“They still have that hunger and determination to win leagues. They haven’t become complacent from winning the title last season. Next season it is expected they should be equally as good as previous years.”

“Liverpool lost three centre-backs to injury then the midfield, and for weeks, pundits said that could be an issue, yet after not playing well, they ‘don’t know what the issue is.’

“That [losing players to injury] was always going to be the issue, and that issue was not going to change, even if they went on a run of winning four or five matches. Liverpool were always going to be inconsistent.

“Once Liverpool have a full squad again, centre-backs returning, they will be consistent again.”

