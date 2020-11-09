John Barnes claims a lot of the criticism that has been levelled at Shane Duffy has been unfair.

Shane Duffy was left out of Celtic’s starting XI for Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Motherwell, with the Irish defender coming off the bench with ten minutes remaining at Fir Park.

Duffy has recently been the subject of ridicule from a number of former Celtic players for his start to life in Parkhead but Barnes, who managed the Hoops for a brief period at the turn of the century, thinks Duffy needs to be cut some slack.

“Duffy’s loan move from Brighton came with plenty of excitement and rightly so,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“I don’t think he’s had a hard time adapting, or adjusting, to the club – he’s played well.

“But he’s joined a team that have lost a number of matches, and that’s never fun, and it’s easy to blame the ‘new boy’.

“It’s strange times just now and you also play without any crowd, which is starting to impact the players more and more.

“But Shane Duffy is a good player so once Celtic finds that much needed consistency, I think he’ll play an important part of the team.”

Celtic boss Neil Lennon recently revealed that he’d had a heart-to-heart with Duffy regarding the flak he’s been receiving in the media.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny insisted that Duffy will prove to be a success at Celtic, the club that Duffy grew up supporting.

Duffy joined Celtic on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Duffy has been named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming friendly with England, as well as the Uefa Nations League games against Wales and Bulgaria.

