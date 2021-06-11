“He has a different attitude when he plays for his country.”

John Barnes has a theory on why Paul Pogba performs better for France than he does for Manchester United.

Pogba remains one of France’s most important players but he has arguably failed to justify the club record transfer fee that United splashed out on him five years ago.

Pogba has enjoyed a resurgence in form for United in the most recent season but there is much speculation regarding his future at Old Trafford.

Liverpool legend, Barnes, has suggested that Pogba lacks respect for United when compared to the application he displays while on international duty with Les Bleus.

“Paul Pogba has always played better for France than for Manchester United, because he has a different attitude when he plays for his country,” Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“He is much more respectful of the French national team and his teammates, in terms of not seeing himself as the superstar, the most important person. Whereas when he plays for Manchester United, there are times when he wants to dominate the whole situation, and he doesn’t do that for France.

“That’s been the case for a few years, including when they won the World Cup in 2018. He puts in a much better, much more professional, committed, determined, humble performance for France.

“For United, maybe because of his price tag and because he feels like a superstar because he cost £90 million, he tries too hard to do special things.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to keep hold of Pogba, whose contract with the Red Devils expires next summer.

But Pogba has been linked with a switch to a number of clubs and just this week, his French teammates Presnel Kimpembe and Kingsley Coman quizzed him on a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

