Liverpool great John Barnes is of the opinion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is neither feared nor respected by the current Manchester United squad.

Barnes has contrasted Solskjaer’s United side with the many great Alex Ferguson teams, as well as last season’s Liverpool group, to suggest that there is a major issue at Old Trafford nowadays.

According to Barnes, who made over 400 appearances for Liverpool, Solskjaer’s United do not perform well under pressure and the ex-England international also raised doubts about the level of respect the Red Devils squad has for Solskjaer.

Barnes admitted that there is plenty of talent in the United squad but insisted that the players remain unconvinced by Solskjaer.

“Manchester United are a team who play well when they are under no pressure,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“When you need a team to have that resilience and strength, even when they’re not playing well, Manchester United must always play well to win.

“Liverpool, a few years ago, were like that, then suddenly times changed, and they can now do it. When Liverpool won the league last season, there were times when they didn’t play well, but they were able to win. Similarly with United under Sir Alex Ferguson, but Manchester United don’t do that anymore.

“It doesn’t surprise me that they’ve dropped form in the semi-finals because of the amount of uncertainty at the club. From a player’s point of view, it is imperative that you fear and have respect for the manager.

“They must respect the manager to knowing what he is saying, and how they must follow it, but that is not something that Manchester United have.

“They have great players in their squad, but they don’t have the fear factor. They need to know that if they don’t win a game, they are the ones who are going to be held accountable, but that’s not the case. That is always going to be a problem that Manchester United have, no one is convinced with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

