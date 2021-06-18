John Barnes names the two ‘perfect additions’ for Liverpool this summer

Would make for a solid transfer window.

Liverpool legend John Barnes has identified the two signings his former club should prioritise this summer.

While the return of Virgil van Dijk next season will feel like a marquee signing in itself, investment is likely required if the Reds are to make up the ground to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool have already reached an agreement to sign Ibrahima Konate next month but there are two other players that Barnes has in mind as “perfect additions” to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Barnes has advised Liverpool to do everything they can to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion, which is a transfer that has been touted quite frequently as Klopp looks to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

Barnes also believes that Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele should be targeted by Liverpool over the summer.

“I think Yves Bissouma would be the perfect fit for Liverpool,” Barnes told BetttingOdds.com.

John Barnes on Liverpool transfer window

“In terms of what Liverpool want from their midfielders, Bissouma is very strong and he’s very good on the ball.

“He’s more of a defensively minded midfielder, but if you look at the way Liverpool’s front three play, then you don’t necessarily need an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, because if Liverpool had that then Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane wouldn’t have the opportunity to score as many goals and it would affect the way they play.

“That’s why I believe that Bissouma would suit Liverpool and that front three perfectly. He would also be a shield in front of the back four and for me, he and Ousmane Dembele would be the perfect additions for Liverpool next season.”

Bissouma is the subject of interest among a number of Premier League clubs after an impressive campaign for the Seagulls and it’s understood that he could cost in the region of £40 million.

As for Dembele, he recently admitted that he doesn’t know where his future lies and the fact that his Barcelona contract expires next year could pave the way for a move away this summer.

