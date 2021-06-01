“I think he’d be a great fit for Liverpool.”

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Aaron Ramsey and former Reds winger John Barnes believes the move would make a lot of sense.

Liverpool will likely have a busy summer as they look to make up ground following a disappointing defence of their Premier League title.

The Reds have already reached an agreement to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig and further investment is expected over the coming months.

Jurgen Klopp will almost certainly be in the market for a new midfielder following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum and Ramsey has been mentioned as a potential option.

Ramsey spent more than a decade with Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Arsenal before the Welshman moved to Juventus two years ago.

Aaron Ramsey to Liverpool?

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Serie A club this summer and according to Liverpool legend Barnes, Ramsey should be considered by his former club.

“If you look at the age of Jordan Henderson now and his fitness, then you look at Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who isn’t playing much as well as Xherdan Shaqiri, then Liverpool could be losing some midfield players so in that sense, I think Aaron Ramsey would be a good signing,” Barnes told BettingOdds.com.

“I think he would suit the type of player that Liverpool would want as he can get up and down the pitch, he’s a strong, all action, box-to-box footballer, which is what Liverpool want from their midfielders.

“I don’t think he’d suit a side like Manchester City as they’d want someone like a David Silva kind of player.

“What Aaron Ramsey offers is a great work rate, physicality, an ability to get box-to-box, humility and commitment so of course I think he’d be a great fit for Liverpool 100 per cent.”

