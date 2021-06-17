“They’ll still be inconsistent.”

John Barnes doesn’t feel that Jadon Sancho would have as significant an impact on Man United as some might believe.

It’s understood that Sancho remains United’s top transfer target this summer and all signs point to the Borussia Dortmund winger making the move to Old Trafford after Euro 2020.

Negotiations between the two clubs continue while Sancho is on international duty with England and a deal is said to be a lot closer than it was last year, when United first attempted to sign him.

Legendary former United manager Alex Ferguson recently had his say on Sancho and there is no doubting the 21-year-old’s potential as an attacking threat.

But former Liverpool winger, Barnes, is not so sure that he is the right player required to improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“They’ll still be inconsistent,” Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“Manchester United’s problem hasn’t been their attacking play and scoring goals: they’ve got Cavani, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford, Fernandes and Pogba, they’re all good attackers. Sancho will add to that, but their problem is that they’ve not been consistent enough and they’ve conceded goals and lost matches because they’re not strong enough defensively.

“It’ll be a good signing for them – a young English player which is what you want in the squad. But I don’t think it will make them challengers.

“They’ll be in the top four but they’re not consistent enough and they haven’t got the right balance between attack and defence to compete with Manchester City or Liverpool.

“You have to take signings when you can get them. As much as you can say, ‘let’s not buy Sancho and get a centre-back’, if you don’t sign a centre-back you’ve missed the chance to get a really good player. They will be looking at that situation.

“Lindelof has done okay but Harry Maguire with a solid centre-back alongside him would make Manchester United much more consistent and more solid.”

