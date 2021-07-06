“He would be a good fit for them.”

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes Declan Rice would tick a lot of boxes for Jurgen Klopp as he backed the England midfielder to thrive at Anfield.

Rice remains the subject of much speculation this summer, having reportedly refused the offer of a new West Ham contract, and the 22-year-old has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Barnes has heard that Liverpool are also interested in Rice and believes the Hammers star would fit in perfectly with the Reds.

“There have been suggestions that Declan Rice is a target for Liverpool and he would be a good fit for them. Liverpool like central midfield players who work hard,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

Always time for a few tricks after training. 👌 @_DeclanRice pic.twitter.com/eEiK0ptvG6 — England (@England) July 1, 2021

Declan Rice to Liverpool?

“Declan Rice isn’t going to come in and score lots of goals, he’s not going to be creative, he’s not a midfield player like David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan, but Liverpool don’t need that.

“The kind of players Liverpool need are players like Rice or Yves Bissouma, hard-working midfield players who get the ball forward, make tackles, win the ball and keep it quite simple.

“He’s similar to Jordan Henderson in that way. So if he wants to come to Liverpool, he has the right profile for them.”

Rice has played a crucial role for Gareth Southgate’s England team at Euro 2020 and while he is not as experienced as some as his fellow countrymen, he appears to be a natural-born leader.

Barnes has praised Rice and midfield partner Kalvin Phillips for their performances for the Three Lions thus far at this summer’s tournament.

“The important part of the team are the two midfield players, Phillips and Rice. They’re the main reason we haven’t conceded a goal so far,” Barnes said.

“Opponents have got at our back four easily at times – look at the Scotland game – but those two players have really protected the back four, so they deserve special credit.

“People are saying they [England] should leave one of them out, because they think the solution is to play more attacking players, but the balance they give the team is so important.”

