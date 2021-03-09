Former teammate insists Steven Gerrard is ready to take Liverpool job

Share and Enjoy !

Steven Gerrard’s former teammate John Arne Riise is confident that Steven Gerrard will be ready to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool whenever the time comes.

Many consider Steven Gerrard the natural heir to Jurgen Klopp when the German brings an end to his time at Anfield but concerns have been raised about the former Liverpool captain’s experience as a manager.

Klopp’s achievements with the Reds likely mean he won’t be sacked but there have been suggestions that the Liverpool boss could be tempted to take the role of Germany manager if the opportunity presented itself.

Liverpool legends such as Mark Lawrenson and Jamie Carragher believe that Gerrard isn’t ready to take over at Anfield but John Arne Riise disagrees.

According to Riise, who won the Champions League with Gerrard in 2005, the current Rangers manager is destined to replace Klopp and there ought to be no worries about his readiness.

“Obviously he won the league on Sunday, Stevie, which is a massive achievement for him and his team,” Riise told The Mirror.

“I always knew he was going to be a success because he is a hard-working person, not just on the pitch but as a manager. I’m very happy for him.

“People are saying, ‘He doesn’t have the experience yet, he’s young’. One thing I know about Steven Gerrard: he’s always going to be ready for anything that comes to him, because he’s that type of person.

“So I think that when Klopp decides to stop managing Liverpool – I think Klopp is the one to decide if he keeps going or not, he’s never going to get sacked, he’ll get an agreement to go when he doesn’t see a future there – when he goes if it’s one, two, three, four years, I think Stevie’s going to be the next man.”

