Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland forward John Aldridge can’t understand why Mohamed Salah would want to join Real Madrid, of all clubs.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to La Liga in recent days after giving an interview to Spanish publication AS in which the Egyptian forward expressed his admiration for both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Salah’s former international teammate Mohamed Aboutrika has claimed that the Reds player is unhappy at Anfield which further fuelled speculation about his future.

But John Aldridge can’t wrap his head around why Salah would want to move to Real and join forces with Sergio Ramos, who injured Salah’s shoulder in the 2018 Champions League final.

Aldridge went so far as to say that he’d hate Real Madrid if he was in Salah’s position.

Writing in the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge said: “Salah is a class act and they were class goals. He’s hungry for goals, he’s hungry for the Golden Boot, that goes without saying, though he’s going to need forty goals to win it at this rate if Manchester United keep winning all these penalties!

“If you’re a player of Salah’s quality, you’re always going to be linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and other such deals. Harry Kane will be the next one as Tottenham fall away. That’s just the way it is.

“Sadio Mane is talked about too. We’re talking about one of the very best forwards in the world. Mane, Salah – they’re always going to be linked with Real Madrid.

“Personally, I think after the experience of the Champions League final and the way Ramos treated him, I’d have had a hatred for Real Madrid if it was me, after that incident. It wouldn’t appeal to me but I wouldn’t want to leave Liverpool anyway.

“It’s up to Jurgen Klopp and what he wants. You have to trust the manager to deal with such situations when they arise in the right way. Players are so strong now, if they want to go then they’ll go. End of story.”

Read More About: john aldridge, Liverpool, mohamed salah, Real Madrid