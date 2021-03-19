Joe Hart forced to apologise for embarrassing social media gaffe

Joe Hart has issued a sincere apology for a social media post that appeared on the goalkeeper’s Instagram page after Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League exit on Thursday night.

Dinamo Zagreb recorded a 3-0 victory over Spurs in Croatia to knock Jose Mourinho’s side out of the Europa League and a bizarre post appeared on Joe Hart’s social media after the final whistle.

An image from the match was posted on Hart’s Instagram stories along with the caption ‘Job done’ and a green tick.

The post has since been deleted and Hart, who was on the bench for the game, has issued an apology and explanation for the photograph.

The 33-year-old rejected suggestions that he was celebrating Spurs’ defeat, with Hart revealing that it was simply an error on the part of his social media team.

Hart explained that a member of his social media team mistakenly believed Spurs, not Dinamo Zagreb, had won 3-0 on the night and took it upon themselves to post about it.

“Morning guys, I feel like I need to come on and make an apology on behalf of my social media team,” Hart said on his Instagram stories.

“It’s just been brought to my attention – I’ve literally just woken up – that someone thought we had won 3-0 last night. Sloppy as it sounds, it’s the truth. They posted ‘Job done.’

“It’s unacceptable and I’m sure it’s annoyed a lot of people. I’m sorry it’s come to that but it’s obviously not come from me.

“I’ve got nothing but love for the club and support for the team. I’m just as down as the boys are.

“Apologies. Unfortunately, this happens, but just know that it didn’t come from any other place other than a typo.”

Who knew that Joe Hart needed an entire social media team?

READ NEXT – Ruud van Nistelrooy reveals Alex Ferguson prevented him from winning Golden Boot

Read More About: europa league, joe hart, tottenham hotspur