Joe Cole has theory on why Chelsea turned down chance to sign Sergio Aguero

Joe Cole has recalled how Chelsea “passed on” the opportunity to sign Sergio Aguero more than a decade ago.

Aguero had caught the eye of a number of top clubs around Europe with his goalscoring exploits for Atletico Madrid between 2006 and 2011.

Chelsea looked into the possibility of signing the Argentine forward but, according to Cole, the Blues opted against bringing Aguero to Stamford Bridge due to concerns about his shape.

Aguero, whose low centre of gravity only served to aid his near-matchless knack for finding the net, ended up moving to Manchester City for a fee in the region of £35 million.

“Do you know what’s interesting? Chelsea actually passed on him and I think people looked at his shape,” former Chelsea midfielder Cole said on BT Sport ahead of the Champions League final.

“He scored a wonderful goal against us for Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and you know as a player, I was playing against him as a young man and I thought, ‘Wow this kid’s got it.’

“He was backing into JT [John Terry] and Ricardo Carvalho. He was outstanding!

“For whatever reason, maybe the shape of him, Chelsea passed on him at that time which was, obviously looking back at it now, a huge mistake.”

The Champions League final will be Aguero’s final game for City, the club for which he’s scored 260 goals.

"I don't think anyone, whoever they sign in the future, will emulate what he has done."

Aguero’s former teammate Joleon Lescott joined Cole on BT Sport and he insisted that the forward’s achievements for City will never be matched.

“When he first arrived, I was thinking he was a top talent but we had Carlos Tevez who was leading the line,” Lescott said. “I didn’t expect him to go on to be what he’s become…

“To go on to do what he’s done, I don’t think anyone – whoever they sign in the future – will emulate what he has done.”

