Joe Cole hints at Liverpool regret after leaving Chelsea

Joe Cole has admitted that he didn’t want to leave Chelsea when Liverpool signed him in 2010.

11 years on from the free transfer, Joe Cole revealed that he was desperate to stay at Chelsea and would have accepted any wage in order to remain at Stamford Bridge.

But then-Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson made Cole his first signing for the Reds after the player’s contract at Chelsea expired.

Cole discussed the early signs at Anfield that concerned him and his spell with Liverpool coincided with a run of injuries that limited his playing time.

12 months after signing for Liverpool, Cole was sent to Lille on loan and he wishes he was able to stay with the Ligue 1 side but Brendan Rodgers, who had since replaced Hodgson, brought him back to Merseyside and Cole only made 10 more appearances for the Reds before his contract was cancelled.

“At the risk of upsetting Liverpool fans any more than they’re upset with me already, I probably wouldn’t,” Cole told Metro when asked if he would still have signed for Liverpool if he could go back in time.

“But not for any fault of the club or because I didn’t like the club or anything. I signed for the previous owners and then they sold the club four or five weeks later.

“And you know what football clubs are like, it’s hard enough when managers come and go, you can fall out of favour. But when the owners come and go…

“I knew it was only a matter of time before Roy got the boot, and that’s when my injuries started in the sense that, from my knee injury, I kept picking up muscle injuries, I couldn’t explode as quick as I wanted.

“A bit like you see with Gareth Bale now, and even more so with Gareth it’s glaring because he’s a sprinter, I was never really a sprinter. But I was never as sharp as I used to be [after the knee injury].

“So right club, wrong time I’d say. And then I went to France and I absolutely loved it in France. It was like a breathe of fresh air. Rudi Garcia was brilliant with me, he said I only needed to train twice a week but I’d still play. I ended up playing 35/40 games in the season.”

Cole returned to boyhood club West Ham in 2013 and spent spells at Coventry City and Aston Villa before retiring at American club, Tampa Bay Rowdies.

