Jim White announces departure from Sky Sports

Legendary presenter Jim White has announced his departure from Sky Sports so that he can concentrate on other media opportunities.

White has been with Sky Sports for 23 years and the Scot became synonymous with the broadcaster’s transfer deadline day coverage.

The 64-year-old released a statement after his final broadcast on Friday confirming his departure.

“After 23 fantastic years, it’s time to bid farewell to Sky Sports. After much thought and with a heavy heart I leave Sky Sports News – but what a journey it has been,” White said.

“To all the superb producers, assistant producers, directors and floor managers, a massive thank you. To my fellow presenters, thank you.

“Other media challenges lie ahead! Have presented every late shift on every Transfer Deadline Day – thanks for everything Harry!

“To everyone out there, keep watching the best sports news channel in the business. #YellowTieForSale.”

White interviewed some of football’s most iconic figures throughout his time with Sky Sports but he will always be associated with breaking news on the final day of transfer windows.

Wherever he goes next, White brings with him arguably the longest contact list in football and a dedicated following of football fans eager to find out about their clubs’ transfer business.

Mark Alford, director of Sky Sports News, said: “Jim is a first-class broadcaster and journalist. The energy, drive and, of course, stories he has delivered in his stellar 23 years with Sky Sports News is peerless.

“His friends throughout Sky wish him every success in his future endeavours. Thank you, Jim. Good luck.”

