Jesse Lingard could still leave Man United this month

Jesse Lingard may yet be leaving Manchester United.

Throughout the summer and subsequent months, Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford but transfer deadline day came and went without any news on the midfielder’s future.

Tottenham Hotspur were rumoured to be interested in Lingard, as were West Ham and Everton, but the 27-year-old did not move to a Premier League rival in the window.

That’s not to suggest that he won’t leave, however, because according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Porto remain interested in Lingard and could get the deal over the line due to the fact that the transfer window is still open in Portugal.

Transfer window still open in Portugal and Porto showing interest in Jesse Lingard. Would be a season-long loan if it happens. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 6, 2020

The move, should it come to fruition, would be a season-long loan for Lingard.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher recently revealed that he became alarmed regarding Lingard’s commitment after he joined forces with super-agent Mino Raiola at the beginning of the year.

“It’s unknown. The alarm bells started ringing for me when he appointed Mino Raiola as his agent,” Fletcher said on Sky Sports. “Now you don’t appoint Mino Raiola as your agent if you’re looking at staying at a club.

“That suggests to me that he’s looking for a move. He’s not a starter in Manchester United’s strongest team, he’s a squad player now.

“Yes, he’s come through the club and he’s been there a long time.

“Maybe, he feels like he is ready for a new challenge and maybe he feels he is at an age now where he needs to be a starter, he can’t be a squad player.”

