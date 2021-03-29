Jermain Defoe takes to social media to ‘put record straight’ on Harry Kane comment

Jermain Defoe has clarified his comments on Harry Kane after receiving some flak from Tottenham Hotspur supporters.

Over the weekend, Jermain Defoe may have dented his popularity among Spurs fans by suggesting that Harry Kane had to leave the club if he wanted to win trophies.

Kane continues to be linked with a move away from Spurs amid concerns that his prowess in front of goal won’t directly translate to silverware.

Defoe told talkSPORT that Kane would likely have to leave the North London club if trophies were his priority in football.

“If you’d have asked me this question a few years ago, I’d have said he should have stayed there, what he’s done at the football club – he’s a legend,” Defoe said.

“Since I’ve come away from that and gone to Rangers, I’ve seen that mentality and played for another big club, the importance of playing for that club and winning every game, that mentality, the standards and demands.

⚽️ “It depends on what motivates him.” 👀 “If he wants to win trophies, if we’re being honest, it looks like he has to go.” 🏆 “He might just want to be #THFC’s highest goal scorer & win a few trophies along the way.” Jermain Defoe has his say on Harry Kane’s future pic.twitter.com/eUsRgeyvKV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 28, 2021

“You have to win and bring silverware, otherwise it’s not good enough. When you actually achieve that and the feeling you get from it. I wish I had that earlier on in my career.

“If Harry Kane wants that and wants to win trophies then, if we’re being honest, it looks like he has to go.”

Defoe, who had three separate spells with Spurs, has now moved to clarify his comments by insisting that Kane’s future all depends on what motivates him.

Likely responding to backlash from Spurs supporters, the Rangers forward rowed back on suggestions that he is encouraging Kane to leave the club.

“I just wanted to quickly put the record straight,” Defoe said on Twitter. “I’ve seen a headline this morning saying that I said ‘Harry Kane has to leave Tottenham’.

“That’s not what I meant, being a Tottenham fan, I love the club and everyone knows my relationship with the club and the fans

“What I meant was that Harry might want to finish as the highest scorer in the club’s history ahead of Jimmy Greaves, which would be an unbelievable achievement, and along the way, win some trophies.

“Or, he might want to leave and go and win loads of trophies elsewhere. Ultimately that’s up to Harry.

“I just want to put the record straight, I don’t want it to come across I said that ‘Harry Kane has to leave Tottenham.’

“Being a Tottenham fan that doesn’t make sense.”

