Jeff Stelling urged to quit Soccer Saturday by Richard Keys

Richard Keys has compared Jeff Stelling’s situation with Sky Sports to his when he left the station in 2011.

Richard Keys left Sky Sports with Andy Gray in 2011 amid controversy over remarks made about assistant referee Sian Massey.

Keys has now questioned why Jeff Stelling hasn’t left his job as host of Soccer Saturday after three of his long-time colleagues had their contracts cancelled last month.

Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas were relieved of the duties by the broadcaster while it was confirmed that Stelling and Paul Merson would remain on Soccer Saturday.

Thanks for all the messages of support – and even for most of those who have a different view as I believe in free speech. So far no discussions have taken place, no decisions made. Only I know what I am thinking but it is important to listen to all arguments. Thanks again — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) August 28, 2020

In the days and weeks that followed, Stelling insisted that no discussions had taken place regarding his future but he insisted that only he knew his plans regarding his future with the broadcaster.

Stelling rejected suggestions that last weekend’s Carabao Cup programme represented an audition process for other potential pundits to join Sky Sports and he will be back on our screens next Saturday.

Don it was not an audition. This was a Carabao Cup show and like midweek specials we try out different people. I disagree about their performances though. As was always planned there will be a different panel next Sat — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) September 6, 2020

But over the weekend, Keys questioned why Stelling hadn’t yet resigned from Sky Sports.

Keys, who is currently the senior football anchor at beIN Sports, insisted that Soccer Saturday would survive without Stelling in the host’s seat.

“News out here is often hard to come by – does anyone know if @JeffStelling has resigned yet?” Keys tweeted.

“I did when Sky shafted my mate. It’s no good talking about it – you’ve simply got to do it. Soccer Saturday will survive – it’s in the hands of a top class Producer at last.”

