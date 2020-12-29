Jeff Stelling has a theory about Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to sack Tony Pulis

Jeff Stelling thinks Sheffield Wednesday may have decided to part company with Tony Pulis because the owner didn’t like the honest opinion of the now-former Owls boss.

It was announced on Monday night that Sheffield Wednesday had terminated the contract of Tony Pulis just 45 days after he took over at Hillsborough.

Pulis joined Wednesday last month but managed just one win in his 10 games in charge.

Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling, who worked with Pulis on the programme at the beginning of the season, questioned the timing of the decision after Pulis secured a win and a draw from his last two fixtures.

Stelling suggested that the Wednesday owner didn’t appreciate Pulis’ honest assessment of the state of the club and decided to part ways with the former Stoke, Crystal Palace and West Brom manager.

Stelling tweeted: “So Tony Pulis sacked after 45 days. Who on earth does the owner think will want to take on this club now? 4 points from last 2 games. Tony has probably told him a few home truths and he hasn’t liked it.”

So Tony Pulis sacked after 45 days. Who on earth does the owner think will want to take on this club now? 4points from last 2 games. Tony has probably told him a few home truths and he hasn’t liked it. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) December 29, 2020

Wednesday’s first team coach Neil Thompson is expected to take charge of the side for Tuesday’s clash with Middlesbrough and will continue to do so until a permanent replacement can be found.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri told SWFC.co.uk: “The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision.

“On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable. It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so.”

READ NEXT – Mick McCarthy backs Robbie Keane for club role and he’d be happy to join as assistant

Read More About: jeff stelling, sheffield wednesday, tony pulis