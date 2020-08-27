Jeff Stelling reacts to axing of Le Tissier, Nicholas and Thompson

Jeff Stelling has revealed that he considers the axing of Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson one of his saddest moments at Sky Sports.

It emerged on Wednesday that the popular Soccer Saturday trio of Le Tissier, Nicholas and Thompson had been relieved of their duties by the broadcaster and while Jeff Stelling will stay on as host, he expressed his disappointment at the decision.

No official reason has been given by Sky Sports but it is believed to be a part of an attempt at cutting staff numbers at the station, according to The Sun.

Southampton legend Le Tissier reacted to the news with class, thanking the backroom team that turned Sky Sports Soccer Saturday into such an entertaining programme.

Enjoyed my time at sky sports, time to look forward to life’s next challenge, thank you for the support down the years and special thanks to the backroom team which include @CazzaEccles @CarlyBassett @tvtrevstats amongst many others, good luck all have a lovely day 😃👍🏼 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) August 26, 2020

Responding to Le Tissier’s tweet, Stelling wrote: “One of my saddest days ever at Sky Sports with the departure of three of my best mates. They have been part of a team that for me was the best.”

There was quite a bit of misinformation and criticism on social media in the wake of the news but Stelling rejected suggestions that he had anything to do with deciding who joins him on the Soccer Saturday panel.

“My choice whether to stay or go. Not to who is on panel,” Stelling clarified. “Sorry you misunderstood.”

Why should I be ? — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) August 26, 2020

Charlie Nicholas does not have a Twitter account but Phil Thompson also released a gracious statement on the social media platform.

Thompson wrote: “I’ve had a great 22 years with Sky Sports. Enjoyed every minute with some amazing people on the show and behind the scenes which made it the iconic show it is today. Good luck to Sky, Jeff, Merse and the new gang on.”

It’s been confirmed that Paul Merson will remain part of the punditry panel on Soccer Saturday moving forward.

