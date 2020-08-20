Jeff Hendrick passes Newcastle background checks ahead of move

All signs point to Jeff Hendrick signing for Newcastle United in the next few days.

Despite a late, hopeful move from West Ham for Jeff Hendrick, the Republic of Ireland midfielder is set to become a Newcastle player sooner rather than later.

It’s understood that Hendrick has already completed a medical with the Magpies and, according to ChronicleLive, the midfielder has also passed background checks on his personality.

Hendrick was well-liked at Burnley and Clarets manager Sean Dyche rated him highly but he became a free agent after failing to agree new terms with the club.

Reports in Newcastle state that the deal to take the 28-year-old to St. James’ Park is close to completion but an announcement could yet be a couple of days away.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, who has previously hinted at concern over his options in midfield, is eager to bring in an energetic presence with versatility and Premier League experience so it came as no surprise when Hendrick was identified as a target.

Hendrick has featured in over 130 Premier League games and that’s not to mention the 54 international caps he has to his name.

Newcastle and Hendrick could well be a match made in heaven and the Dubliner’s former teammate at Burnley, Paul Robinson, believes that Hendrick will fit right in with his new club.

“He [Hendrick] is a really good lad as well – a good, honest, hard-working midfielder,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“He gets forward, box-to-box, great engine. He will score goals, but he doesn’t mind doing the hard yards as well. Like I say, he is extremely fit.

“He would be a really good signing for Newcastle. I’m surprised that Burnley let his contract run down, whether that was his choice or the club’s I don’t know, but he’s been a very good servant for them. Sean Dyche’s recruitment is very stringent. You have to be a certain type of character to fit into what he wants.

“There’s no bad eggs, as such, in that dressing room at Burnley, and Jeff Hendrick certainly isn’t one. He’ll fit in very well at Newcastle.”

Read More About: jeff hendrick, Newcastle, Premier League