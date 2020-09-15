Jeff Hendrick revelation proves his focus is in the right place at Newcastle

Jeff Hendrick can never be accused of chasing fanfare.

On Saturday, Jeff Hendrick made his Newcastle United debut and impressed not only with a goal and assist but with his performance as a whole.

Hendrick’s stats against West Ham were quite remarkable and the Republic of Ireland international has already endeared himself to Magpies fans.

Hendrick’s arrival on a free transfer was not Newcastle’s only shrewd piece of business this summer as the club unveiled Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis last week.

The club organised a media day last week, with photoshoots involving each of the summer signings but manager Steve Bruce has revealed that Hendrick “shied away” from the opportunity.

Instead, Hendrick wanted to focus on his football and getting back to full fitness ahead of his first Premier League appearance in 189 days.

“I think that’s his nature – he doesn’t look for it,” Bruce told Chronicle Live. “For example, last week, we paraded the three. We wanted to parade the four and Jeff sort of shied away from it. He didn’t want to.

“He quietly gets on with his work. He caught my eye when he was at Derby years ago and with what he had done at Burnley over the last four years.

“He’s a proven Premier League player, who has got all the modern attributes, who can score a goal.

“It was funny when I spoke to Mick McCarthy, he said he’s got a really powerful shot on him and he should score more for what he’s got.

“He’s got all the traits of a modern day player – he’s big, he’s athletic, he handles the ball well – and we’re delighted to have got him.

“I’m not going to deny that we were probably in for Jeff last March so all that hard work that we put in came to fruition.”

Read More About: jeff hendrick, Newcastle