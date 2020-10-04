Jeff Hendrick reveals extent of AC Milan interest this summer

Jeff Hendrick has admitted that he was taken aback by AC Milan’s interest in signing him after he decided to run down his Burnley contract.

Despite Sean Dyche’s wishes to extend his deal at Turf Moor, Jeff Hendrick decided against finishing the last campaign with Burnley and the Irish midfielder found himself the subject of interest from some European giants.

AC Milan made their interest in Hendrick known before the 28-year-old opted to commit his future to Newcastle.

“There was solid interest from AC Milan. That was likelier at one point,” Hendrick told talkSPORT.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was told that it might be on the cards. The interest was there. I was taken aback a little bit by that.

“It’s brilliant to have a club like that interested in you.

“Likewise, having a club like Newcastle interested in me gave me the same feeling. I’m delighted by that, too.”

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has previously explained his reasons for wanting to sign the Dubliner, following Mick McCarthy’s glowing endorsement of Hendrick.

On Saturday, Hendrick came up against a former club for the first time when Newcastle secured a 3-1 victory over Burnley, with Hendrick playing all 90 minutes.

The Republic of Ireland international admits that he would have preferred the opportunity to say goodbye to his former teammates properly but the Covid-19 circumstances and his contract situation made that impossible.

“The world went crazy, it was lockdown,” Hendrick continued.

“Under the circumstances I wasn’t right and I wasn’t able to finish the season. So that was a little bit disappointing, the way I had to say goodbye to the lads and staff.”

