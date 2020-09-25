Graham Potter has hinted that Jayson Molumby could make his Premier League debut against Manchester United this weekend.

Amid continued speculation about the immediate future of Jayson Molumby, his manager has conceded that fans may have worked out that he could make his first Premier League appearance in Saturday’s early kick-off.

After leaving Molumby out of his matchday squad for this week’s Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End, Potter revealed that the Republic of Ireland midfielder might indeed feature against the Red Devils at the AmEx.

At his pre-match press conference, the Brighton boss said: “I think people have put two and two together a little bit because he (Molumby) wasn’t involved at Preston. But Jayson’s got some fantastic attributes and great qualities.

“A really competitive guy, wants to play football, wants to play for Brighton, wants to help his teammates. He’s a really good person to have around and we’re excited for him and his future.”

Molumby has been linked with a return to Millwall on loan, where he would join forces with fellow Ireland international, Troy Parrott.

However, it’s reported by Sussex Live that Potter is eager to see what Molumby is capable of in his preferred midfield role before he decides whether or not to send the Waterford man out on loan again.

And what better proving ground than coming up against United’s superstar midfield of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek?

Molumby, who turned 21 last month, made his senior international debut three weeks ago, when he started for Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side in a Uefa Nations League defeat to Finland.

Molumby has been with Brighton since 2015, when he joined the Seagulls’ youth team from Railway Athletic.

READ NEXT – Quiz: Name The Players To Earn 100 Caps For The Republic Of Ireland

Read More About: brighton & hove albion, graham potter, Jayson Molumby