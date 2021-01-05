Millwall have had a huge bid for Jayson Molumby rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Millwall had identified Jayson Molumby as their top target this month but Brighton apparently have no interest in selling the 21-year-old.

According to LondonNewsOnline, Millwall lodged a bid for the Irishman that, if accepted, would have represented the club’s highest-ever fee for a player after Molumby impressed during his loan spell at the The Den last season.

Brighton turned down the approach, however, and while manager Graham Potter suggested that the Seagulls would be open to another loan move for Molumby, he insisted that there were no plans to sell the Waterford man.

“There is no plan. We have some games coming up and our focus is on that. Football is like that and things can change quickly,” Potter told The Argus last week.

“We know with all our players there is a conversation to be had when the window is open because they are human beings.

“They have views on what is right for their career so you have to respect that. But there is no set plan in place.

“Jayson was in the squad at the weekend. He has trained with us today and we like him a lot but to break into a Premier League team is not so easy.

“We can talk about Jayson Molumby but we can also talk about other players that are not playing if he is playing.

“That’s just the reality of competition at the highest level. But Jayson is a good guy, he is ambitious and he wants to play which is a good quality to have and we enjoy working with him.”

Molumby, who made his Ireland debut last September, has only made one brief Premier League appearance for Brighton this season and would likely welcome the opportunity to enjoy more playing time this term.

Read More About: brighton & hove albion, Jayson Molumby, millwall