Javier Mascherano explains why he was so angry with Liverpool ahead of 2010 departure

Javier Mascherano revealed why he felt the need to force through his move to Barcelona in 2010.

A hugely popular player among Liverpool supporters, Javier Mascherano left the club unceremoniously in 2010 and the Argentine has opened up on his anger towards the Reds at the time.

Mascherano accused Liverpool’s board of attempting to go back on their word after reportedly promising to accept an appropriate offer for him.

When Barcelona came calling initially, however, Mascherano believes Liverpool did not behave in the way he felt he deserved after three years of service.

The incident came to a head in August 2010, when Mascherano refused to play in a Premier League game at Manchester City in an attempt to force through his move to Camp Nou.

“On one side I honestly do [regret the way it ended], as Liverpool fans weren’t happy with me at all and I completely understood why,” Mascherano told Four Four Two. “On the other hand, the board at the time had promised me something and weren’t keeping their word.

“There was an agreement between us that if Liverpool received a decent offer for me, I’d be permitted to leave. We’d spoken about extending my contract, but it seemed like the directors didn’t care about me.

“In the pre-season after Rafa left, Roy Hodgson arrived. We had a meeting with the managing director, Christian Purslow, who told me I could go if a good offer came in. Then there was an offer on the table, but Liverpool were looking the other way.

“I was quite angry that they weren’t keeping their word. Refusing to play at City was the way I found to show my annoyance. I’d told the club I wanted to leave for family reasons, so I was very upset to have to act the way I did. There was no other option – otherwise, Liverpool wouldn’t keep their promise.”

Liverpool ended up accepting a bid from Barcelona in the region of €24 million and Mascherano went on to win five La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues with the Catalan giants.

Mascherano will always have a special place in his heart for Liverpool, where he claims Rafael Benitez shaped him as a player, and even dedicated his first Champions League triumph to his former club.

“Yes, I’m a Liverpool supporter. I really mean it,” Mascherano said. “Nobody has ever treated me as well as Liverpool fans did – never.

“Throughout the three and a half years there, they made me feel like I was one of them; like I was at home. That’s why I dedicated Barca’s 2011 Champions League Final win against Manchester United to them: it was the least I could do to pay them back somehow. I knew they weren’t happy, and I wanted to share the moment with them.”

Read More About: javier mascherano, Liverpool