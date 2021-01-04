Jason Knight has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs with his performances for Derby County.

With the opening of the January transfer window, clubs will look to strengthen for the second half of the season and Jason Knight finds himself the subject of interest from more than one team in England’s top flight.

Burnley took an early lead in the race for Knight’s signature after expressing their interest in the Republic of Ireland international but, according to a report in the Mirror, two other clubs have entered the race for Knight, who has been compared to Roy Keane in the past.

The report states that Crystal Palace and West Ham are also keeping tabs on Knight and would be eager to add the 19-year-old to their squads this month.

A bidding war could follow although it remains to be seen whether Derby would be willing to part ways with the midfielder, who made his senior debut for Ireland in November.

New Derby manager Wayne Rooney is a great admirer of Knight and has started him on a regular basis since taking over at Pride Park.

Knight’s tireless running was always going to make him a favourite of Rooney’s and the Dubliner is enjoying the added intensity of working with the Manchester United legend.

“It is different under Wayne, it is more intense and we’re starting to see the fruits of that,” Knight told Sky Sports last week.

“Hopefully more results will come our way. It is a process and we’re just trying to keep that going right now.

“It has been a change for him in terms of going from a player to managing the team, but he’s still been the same and wants us to do the basics right and work hard for each other.”

Read More About: burnley, crystal palace, jason knight, Republic of Ireland, West Ham