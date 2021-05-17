“You can’t have 15 games without a goal.”

Jamie Redknapp has criticised Roberto Firmino’s goal return for Liverpool and insisted that the Brazilian forward has not been good enough this season.

Firmino looks destined to finish the season with his worst tally since his move to Anfield, with the 29-year-old currently on nine goals for the season.

While Firmino scored a brace against Manchester United last week, prior to that he was on an unfortunate goal drought that has been ridiculed by former Liverpool midfielder, Redknapp.

“Before the other night (against United), he’d not scored in 15. He’s your striker! That’s your striker!” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

🗣 "Before that he had not scored in 15? That's your striker." 😳 Jamie Redknapp & Graeme Souness argue about Roberto Firmino's lack of goals as a number 9 pic.twitter.com/7XGDyM4qe2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 16, 2021

“It’s not good enough. He’s in a position where he plays highest up the pitch and he’s got two good wide men.

“There was a chance he had against Man United in the first twenty minutes of the game. He’s gone through, you think ‘go on, have a shot’. Harry Kane shoots 100 per cent of the time but Firmino tried to reverse it – that pretty much summed him up.

Jamie Redknapp on Roberto Firmino

“Yes, he’s an ultimate team player but if you’re the Liverpool No. 9, you’ve got to be scoring goals. You can’t have 15 games without a goal.”

Firmino’s lack of goalscoring prowess has often been defended with reminders that he offers a different dimension to Liverpool’s attack with his link-up play.

But according to former Reds midfielder and manager, Graeme Souness, Firmino is not a natural goalscorer.

“He’d be a failure if you looked at that (goals scored),” Souness added.

“You can’t say he’s a natural scorer but he creates so much. He’s the exact opposite of Mo Salah. If Mo Salah gets a glimpse of the goal, he’s trying. This guy wants to do clever things and lay it on the plate for his teammates.

“He’s a fabulous player but in his career he’ll be judged as a striker who didn’t score enough goals.”

