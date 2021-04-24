Jamie Redknapp is holding out hope that Robbie Keane will be drafted in as a coach for Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s not the first time this week that Robbie Keane has been backed for a return to Spurs in a coaching capacity as the North London club looks to move on from Monday’s decision to sack Jose Mourinho.

Ryan Mason has taken interim charge of the club after Spurs parted company with Mourinho earlier this week and Mason got his spell off to the perfect start with a 2-1 comeback victory over Southampton on Wednesday.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp has discussed the new coaching set-up and expressed delight that Mason had been given the opportunity to become the youngest Premier League manager in history.

Redknapp also recommended that his former side should turn to Keane as a potential addition to the coaching staff. The Irishman scored 112 goals for Spurs across two spells with the club.

Redknapp told the Pitch to Post podcast: “He [Mason] must be in a bit of a tumble-dryer, thinking what’s happened on here? I’ll be honest, I didn’t know he was coaching or managing at any level, and for him to get this opportunity…

“I’m pleased to see that Ledley King is still there, but I’d have liked to have seen Robbie Keane get involved in some capacity as well, I’m a big fan of Robbie and he’s always been a big supporter at the club and what he’s achieved there.

“For Ryan, it’s a case of not even so much what he’s going to do. It’s about what the players are going to do.”

Spurs have already identified a number of targets to replace Mourinho and have made contact with at least one candidate for the position although a decision on Mourinho’s successor is not expected until closer to the end of the season.

