Jamie Redknapp reveals Jose Mourinho ‘went crazy’ at Spurs player against Chelsea

Jamie Redknapp spotted the moment when it became clear that Jose Mourinho was happy to leave Stamford Bridge with a point on Sunday.

In what was a classic Jose Mourinho performance, Tottenham Hotspur held out the previously free-scoring Chelsea to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 0-0 draw.

Mourinho wasn’t able to call on his first-choice back four due to fitness concerns and the Spurs boss handed a full Premier League debut to centre-half Joe Rodon, who came in for the injured Toby Alderweireld.

Rodon gave a good account of himself at the back but there was a point when the Welsh defender prompted a furious reaction from Mourinho and his assistant.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp has revealed that an attempt from Rodon to take the ball out of defence in the second half resulted in Mourinho going “crazy.”

“I can imagine the second half, Jose said to his team, ‘Let’s get the point’,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“They lost two games to Chelsea last season, they were outclassed in both games, so ‘let’s make sure we get something, by hook or by crook, we’re gonna make sure we’re defensively sound’.

“There was an example when Rodon went forward with the ball, I watched Jose and his assistant when he did that, they went crazy at him.

“‘Get back, we want to be defensively so sound!’ – He didn’t want his full-backs to push on too much, even when he brings on Ben Davies at the end.

“He wants the point, he knows how vital it is. They beat Man City last week, three brilliant points, and then to get a point at a vibrant Chelsea side, he’ll be delighted with that.

“It’s not pretty but he’s trying to turn this Spurs side into winners – it’s gonna take some time, but the signs are really good from them.”

READ NEXT – Edinson Cavani potentially facing three-game ban for social media post

Read More About: Chelsea, jamie redknapp, Joe Rodon, jose mourinho, Spurs