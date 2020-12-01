Jamie Redknapp calls out Alex Ferguson for ‘b******s’ Liverpool claim

Jamie Redknapp claims that Sir Alex Ferguson was talking “bollocks” when he said in an interview that he knew Manchester United would win when he saw Liverpool’s players turn up to the 1996 FA Cup final with bright cream suits.

In images that encapsulate Liverpool’s Spice Boys of the late 1990s; the likes of Jamie Redknapp, David James, Steve McManaman and others took to the Wembley pitch in striking Armani suits.

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson spotted the Liverpool lads arriving in their unusual choice of attire and immediately turned to assistant Brian Kidd and correctly predicted that the game would end 1-0 for the Red Devils.

Ferguson wasn’t the only one who wasn’t a fan of the Spice Boys’ look as Roy Keane reportedly tore into a few of the Liverpool players when he crossed paths with them on a night out in Cheshire.

While Redknapp, one of the players most-closely associated with that group of players, admits that the sartorial selection was misjudged, the then-Liverpool midfielder has rejected suggestions that the suits played any role in his side’s 1-0 defeat to United at Wembley.

“They were shockers, weren’t they? Can you imagine that now?” Redknapp said of the suits on Paddy Power’s From the Horse’s Mouth podcast.

“When I think back to that, that was amazing really. I think I must have been 21-22 at the time. We had our normal club suits and I don’t – to this day – like Roy Evans is a great guy, super-bright. You had John Barnes, Ian Rush, leaders in that dressing room. They were quite quiet. Rushy was quite quiet, he’d just do his business and got on with his game.

“I still to this day don’t understand why no-one went: ‘Listen guys, why don’t we just wear our normal suits?’

“I think we’d beaten United twice that year in the league, and that might have been something to do with it. Maybe we thought, oh, we’ve done them in the league, we can beat them again here.

“Subsequently, Alex Ferguson said he knew he’d won when we turned up in those suits. That was a load of bollocks. Because in that game we were actually marginally better I’d say.

“There was obviously a mistake, Eric Cantona scores, and apart from that, there was nothing in the game.

“So, to say that you see someone in a white suit and that’s the difference – we just looked ridiculous, Let’s make no bones about it. We had a few good-looking lads in that team, but none of us can make that suit look good!”

