As a shirt collector, Jamie O’Hara was desperate to get his hands on the Cristiano Ronaldo jersey when they met.

It was clear during his time at Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo was destined for greatness and there was always a scramble from opposition players to get their hands on his match shirt at the end of every game.

But Jamie O’Hara fought his best instincts when he came up against Ronaldo at Old Trafford in the FA Cup 12 years ago.

Ronaldo scored twice that day and O’Hara was pleased to limit the Portuguese superstar to those two goals but he thought better than to ask Ronaldo for his jersey after the full-time whistle after Spurs fell to a 3-1 defeat.

“I was a big collector of shirts. I loved having them,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“I grew up watching these players. I always wanted to try and get their shirts.

“I got [Paul] Scholesy’s shirt and that was a big deal as he was an idol for me growing up.

“I remember playing against Ronaldo once at Old Trafford and I played left-back and played really well… he only scored two.

“I walked off the pitch and thought ‘I can’t really ask for his shirt because he’s just scored two goals and I’ve played left-back’.

“I always wanted Ronaldo’s shirt but out of respect for the Spurs fans on the day I thought ‘it’s not right to take his shirt when he’s given the team a bashing’.”

Ronaldo left England in 2009 to join Real Madrid while O’Hara went on a series of loans before representing Blackpool, Fulham, Gillingham and Billericary Town.

