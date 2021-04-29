‘I’m a bit disappointed’ – Jamie Carragher reacts to Xabi Alonso’s dream five-a-side team

Xabi Alonso has named his dream five-a-side team and there was no room for Jamie Carragher.

Appearing on the Season 3 premiere of Carragher’s podcast, Alonso selected two legendary former teammates and three football icons to complete a remarkable five-a-side.

The former Liverpool midfielder named ex-Bayern Munich teammate Manuel Neuer as his goalkeeper, a selection about which Carragher had few complaints.

“The five-a-side team, some of them I’ve played with, some of them I admire,” Alonso said on The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher.

“The ‘keeper is Manuel Neuer. For me, he’s the best one I’ve seen and the best one I have played with. For me he is the best goalkeeper in the world.”

After picking Neuer in nets, Alonso turned his attention to his defence and overlooked Carragher in favour of ex-Real Madrid and Spain teammate Sergio Ramos.

Carragher jokingly admitted that he was “a bit disappointed” about the snub but Alonso stuck to his guns with his Ramos selection.

“We’ve got Ramos,” Alonso said. “He’s been my teammate for years with Madrid and in the national team.

“He’s won everything, has record caps for Spain, Champions League four times, World Cup, two Euros.

“So, for me – of course I’ve seen [Franco] Baresi – he’s close to him and he’s close to the others as one of the best central defenders in the world and in history.”

For the remainder of his selections, Alonso moved away from former teammates and selected Zinedine Zidane in midfield.

“He was such a big impact for me,” Alonso said of Zidane. “I was 19 and I said ‘Wow, what is this. How can he play so easily?’

“He was not playing, he was dancing on the pitch. He was so elegant with all his moves. I have admired him since then and apart from that he’s done everything in football and I love the way he played.”

In terms of the more attacking threats in his side, Alonso opted for the duo of Argentine legend Diego Maradona and Brazilian great Ronaldo.

“He is an icon, the greatest I don’t know, but he is more than a footballer,” Alonso said of Maradona. “Like Muhammad Ali in boxing, Maradona is that in football.

“I was so young and he [Ronaldo] had such a big impact on me, watching football when I was 16, 17.

“I loved watching him. Later, I have been closer to as good a players as him, probably Cristiano or Messi, but for me he’s someone who is always on my mind.”

