Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard confronted Rafa Benitez after his infamous ‘facts’ rant.

Those who watched Rafa Benitez deliver his 2009 tirade about Manchester United receiving favourable decisions from match officials couldn’t quite understand why the then-Liverpool manager decided to take that approach.

And, apparently, the Anfield dressing room echoed those sentiments as the two senior members at the time – Gerrard and Carragher – made it clear to Benitez that it was the wrong thing to do.

Former Liverpool player Yossi Benayoun has revealed that Gerrard and Carragher accused Benitez of ruining Liverpool’s title challenge with the notorious rant.

Speaking to Israeli TV (as translated by the Mirror), Benayoun said: “When we were leading in the league, Rafa Benitez suddenly came to a press conference and suddenly pulled out a paper. We did not know he was going to do it.

“It was the day before the game and before our meeting and he opened on Alex Ferguson from all directions. He said we were sure we would not win because Ferguson controls the referees.

“We came to the player meeting afterwards. Gerrard and Jamie Carragher told Benitez ‘Don’t you understand that what you have done now will arouse them (United) and this is what will happen until the end?’

“From that moment on we suddenly had a draw here and a draw there. Suddenly we started thinking about referees. These are against us, and these are against us. We had some draw results and they passed us.”

United finished that season four points ahead of Liverpool and the Benitez rant will always be compared to Kevin Keegan’s equally-infamous ‘I would love it’ outburst in 1996.

