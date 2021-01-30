Jamie Carragher tells Steven Gerrard when he should become Liverpool manager

Many believe that it’s inevitable that Steven Gerrard will become Liverpool manager at some stage but Jamie Carragher has warned his former captain that the timing will be crucial.

Responding to Chelsea’s recent sacking of Frank Lampard, Jamie Carragher discussed the modern phenomenon of newly-retired players accepting huge roles before they may be fully prepared for the magnitude of the job.

And while Steven Gerrard is currently enjoying fantastic success at Rangers, Carragher has repeatedly suggested that his former teammate may need to collect more experience before he explores the idea of a return to Anfield in a managerial capacity.

“I admire those like Lampard, Steven Gerrard and now Wayne Rooney who are so determined to succeed as coaches,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“Whatever ideals they had about how the game should be played going into their first job, they will absorb many new perspectives. They may see football differently in five or six years’ time.

“Everyone expects Gerrard to become Liverpool manager one day. The best time for that to happen is when he is at his most confident at the peak of his coaching capacity.”

Carragher admitted that he was upset but not shocked when he discovered that Chelsea had decided to part company with Lampard, a club legend, and replace him with Thomas Tuchel.

Carragher, who opted to immediately explore the world of punditry rather than coaching after retiring, cited a number of examples of former opponents rushing into management and living to regret it.

The legendary Liverpool defender even predicted that his Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville will be unlikely to return to a coaching role after the way that his time in charge of Valencia ended.

Carragher continued: “Gary Neville was unprepared for the scale of the task of managing Valencia. Thierry Henry joined Monaco prematurely. Andrea Pirlo is struggling at Juventus.

“All were offered coveted positions they could not refuse. Understandably, they backed themselves to learn on the job, but coaching inexperience means you need time that owners of big clubs will never grant when trouble strikes, no matter what they promise when making these appointments.”

