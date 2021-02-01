Jamie Carragher identifies the one signing Man United need to challenge for title

Jamie Carragher thinks Manchester United need to bring in a younger version of Edinson Cavani to start challenging for Premier League titles.

Manchester United have been leapfrogged by Manchester City at the top of the league table and the Red Devils’ intensity looks to have dropped off ever so slightly with a shock defeat to Sheffield United last week and a draw with Arsenal at the weekend.

Jamie Carragher is of the opinion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to prioritise the signing of a reliable centre-forward because while Edinson Cavani has impressed since his move to Old Trafford last year, the Uruguayan striker turns 34 next month.

“United definitely had the chances to win the game,” Carragher said on Sky Sports after the Arsenal match.

“That is one thing, if we’re talking about United winning the league, what’s the one thing they’re missing? They’re almost lacking a young Cavani because I don’t think (Anthony) Martial will ever be that mainstay of a striker.

“Cavani’s been a great player, and he has been since he’s come to United but that is one area they could certainly improve in.”

Having watched United’s last two games, Carragher suggested that the Red Devils appear content with where they are in the table as they were unable to extend their lead at the top.

Carragher can’t quite understand why United find it so difficult to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them to launch a legitimate title challenge this term.

Carragher explained: “The biggest thing for me with United, and I had this debate with Gary Neville after Anfield and it’s the same tonight, normally you’d go and get a point at Anfield or away to Arsenal and it’s not a bad result.

“I’d be more angry as a United fan today than I would be in midweek. Yes, you should beat Sheffield United, but these things happen at times – you lose a game you shouldn’t, but it’s almost like United can’t believe where they are.

“People keep saying Man United are not ready to win the league or they’re not good enough, okay I get all that, but it’s this idea that they’re building for next year where they can go for it.

“Man City this season have got no strikers, Liverpool have got no centre-backs. It might be a strange season where someone you wouldn’t expect qualifies for the Champions League.

“Man United, this is a fantastic opportunity in the position they find themselves in right now, it’s almost like they’re happy to be there. I can’t quite get my head around it.”

Read More About: jamie carragher, Manchester United