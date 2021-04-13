Jamie Carragher thought Seamus Coleman was taking a veiled dig at Liverpool

Seamus Coleman cut a frustrated figure after Everton’s winless run continued on Monday evening.

Everton played out a 0-0 stalemate against Brighton & Hove Albion which means it has now been more than a month since the Toffees enjoyed a win but club captain Seamus Coleman refused to blame his side’s struggles with injuries this term.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Coleman suggested that Everton simply had to be doing better against the likes of Fulham and Newcastle at Goodison Park but the Republic of Ireland international was determined to keep fighting for a European spot before the season is out.

“We don’t want to be harping on about injuries,” Coleman said. “There are plenty of other teams who have been doing that but it’s part and parcel of the Premier League season. Injuries happen.

Coleman 🗣"We don't want to be harping on about injuries, there are plenty teams doing that." 🤔 Carra 🗣"You are not talking about Liverpool there with injuries are you Seamus." 🤣@Carra23 picking up on Seamus Coleman saying some teams have been moaning about injuries pic.twitter.com/W2oEbZAQHy — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2021

“Unfortunately for us, we’ve missed quite a few lads through injury but, as the manager touched on beforehand, he never complains about the players who are out. It’s about the players who are playing.

“Ultimately – and this is absolutely no disrespect because every team is well-coached now – but against your Fulhams and Newcastles at home, that’s where our disappointment comes and that’s where it’s hard to put the finger on it. Whether it’s a bit of a mentality in the game or something. That’s where our disappointment has come this season.

“Saying that, we’re six points off fifth with a game in hand. We’ve got Tottenham at home coming up and we’ve got something to play for between now and the end of the season.”

Coleman’s first point stuck in the mind of pundit Jamie Carragher, who wondered if the Everton skipper was taking a veiled dig at Liverpool.

“You’re not talking about Liverpool there with the injuries, are you Seamus?” Carragher asked.

That drew a laugh from the Killybegs man, who replied: “No, that might be in your head, Jamie.”

Everton will host Spurs on Friday night before a trip to the Emirates to take on Arsenal a week later.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more. The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week. Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com. (edited)

Pundit Arena Episode 1 – New Beginnings! – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena Episode 3 – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena LOI Arena Archives – Pundit Arena The League Of Ireland Podcast. twitter.com LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) | Twitter The latest Tweets from LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena). Con Murphy and Conan Byrne are back with a brand new League of Ireland podcast. Check out new episodes every Sunday evening.

Read More About: everton, jamie carragher, Seamus Coleman