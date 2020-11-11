Jamie Carragher defends Roy Keane and recalls first meeting

Jamie Carragher has come to the defence of Roy Keane and praised the Irishman as one of the best pundits he’s worked with.

Roy Keane has come in for criticism in recent days for his comments on Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker on Sunday but Jamie Carragher insists it was simply Keane’s unique style of punditry.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan hit out at Keane for calling Walker “an idiot” while Andros Townsend, who played under Keane at Ipswich Town, suggested that he had experience of the Corkman getting personal.

Carragher has dismissed claims that the former Manchester United and Ireland captain is as unpleasant as some make out, with the Liverpool legend recalling the first time he met Keane.

Carragher also remembered how Keane displayed his team spirit by joining his fellow pundits at Sky Sports’ Christmas party despite the fact that he wasn’t drinking like the others.

“The first time I worked with him was ITV, I’d never spoken to him,” Keane told talkSPORT.

“I went down to breakfast and he was there on his own – shock! I spoke to him for about an hour and he was brilliant.

Note to self: Never get in an argument with Roy Keane or Jamie Carragher 🤯pic.twitter.com/uHHuy0MTvQ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 19, 2020

“You hear stories about characters at different clubs and you don’t know what they’re like until they come to your club.

“Roy Keane was one when everyone said he was a hot-head, then he was fine.

“I think he’s one of the best pundits out there, he is the master at the one-liner, getting straight to the point.

“He’s the master with one lines. Kills someone, finishes someone off. That’s Roy Keane’s style and he’s the best at it.

“When you work with people like that it keeps you on your toes. You have a team and everyone brings something different.

“That’s his style as a pundit and he’s the best at it, I love working with him.

“I would love to have a beer with him but he doesn’t drink.

“He came on the Christmas night with Sky, he didn’t drink but he was still there, he didn’t shun what was going on. He’s a team man and he got involved.”

