Jamie Carragher believes Roberto Firmino was lucky that Diogo Jota’s injury came when it did.

Diogo Jota got his Liverpool career off to a flying start and according to club legend Jamie Carragher, he was on the brink of forcing his way into a starting role for the Reds.

At this stage last season, it was almost unfathomable to think that Liverpool’s front three could be improved upon but Jota seized the opportunity to stake his claim for a starting position with nine goals since his September move from Wolves.

An injury in December forced Jota out for a number of months and according to Carragher, Roberto Firmino benefitted from the Portuguese forward’s absence.

“I think Firmino has been fortunate that Jota has been out for so long because I think he was on the verge of breaking that front three up, really,” Carragher told CBS Sports.

Firmino has three fewer goals than Jota this term despite featuring in almost twice as many games as him and with Jota approaching full fitness, he could well replace Firmino in Liverpool’s attacking triumvirate.

Carragher admitted that he has been crying out for Jota to start ahead of Firmino for some time because while the Brazilian forward offers a different dynamic, right now Liverpool need a goalscoring threat.

“I mean I have been calling for that a while,” Carragher continued.

“It’s just interesting that he went central. I think, at the weekend, it was Salah who went through the middle and Jota was in a wide position.

“But Jota is a bigger goal threat, right at this moment. We know Firmino brings other things.

“But to just think that Liverpool need to get as many goalscorers as possible on the pitch because the midfield players don’t score, the full-backs create and they have lost Van Dijk. Jota needs to be on that pitch.”

