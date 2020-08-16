Jamie Carragher had a priceless reaction to Raheem Sterling’s late miss

Jamie Carragher was every viewer watching Raheem Sterling’s late miss against Lyon.

Sparking jokes about what would have happened if Harry Kane had actually squared it to him in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, Sterling squandered what looked like a tap-in late on in Manchester City’s defeat to Lyon on Saturday night.

Jamie Carragher, like everyone else watching, simply couldn’t believe that Sterling failed to level the scores late on in the last quarter-final.

Sterling had an open goal to aim at after being played in in the 86th minute of the game, with Pep Guardiola’s side trailing, but the England forward blazed it over the bar.

Carragher was covering the match for CBS Sports and both he and fellow former England defender Micah Richards were expecting the net to bulge when the ball arrived at Sterling’s feet.

.@Carra23 and @MicahRichards were all of us watching that Sterling miss 😮😱 pic.twitter.com/41Ut1YEBp0 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 15, 2020

The reaction of Carragher and Richards pretty much summed up how everyone else felt as Sterling’s attempt sailed over the bar.

Moments later, Lyon scored their third of the game and guaranteed their safe passage to the semi-final of the Champions League.

Former England striker Gary Lineker predicted that Sterling wouldn’t sleep very well after the miss before explaining why the City forward couldn’t convert such an easy chance.

“I tell you why he’s missed it: because he’s tried to hit it too hard,” Lineker said on BT Sport.

"He won't sleep very well tonight."@GaryLineker tries to explain a miss that will haunt Raheem Sterling.#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/aJLDcg2Own — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 15, 2020

“When you’re in that position where you know you’ve got an open goal, the only way you can miss it is putting your foot through it, and if there is a slight bobble there is a chance it’ll go over the bar.

“It’s almost like he’s trying to hit it with a little bit of force and there’s obviously been a little bit of lift off the ball, a little bobble.

“But if you take the weight off it, you can’t miss.”

