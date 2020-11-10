Jamie Carragher would have been right at home in the Old Firm derby.

After over 700 appearances for Liverpool, Jamie Carragher retired in 2013 as one of few one-club players of that generation but that might not have been the case if Ally McCoist got his way.

McCoist, who was in charge of Rangers at the time that Carragher was contemplating retirement, has revealed that he attempted to bring the legendary Liverpool to Ibrox to see out his career.

Carragher hung up his boots seven years ago and has since carved out a career for himself in broadcasting as one of Sky Sports’ most popular pundits.

But McCoist believed that the English centre-half had at least one season left in him when Carragher retired at the age of 35.

“I tried to sign him, believe it or not, when he was leaving Liverpool,” McCoist told talkSPORT.

“I phoned Gary McAllister and tried to get him, but obviously he was going into the media circles and is doing very well at that.

“I’m not sure he was underrated, for me, as he was a top player. I know what you are saying that in some quarters he’s not given the credit he deserves, but certainly not in my case.

“I thought he was a top player. At that particular time England had some fantastic centre-backs in John Terry and Rio Ferdinand and boys like that.

“You automatically think of the two boys I’ve mentioned, Terry and Ferdinand, so he might not make too many top tens in some people’s eyes. But that doesn’t make him not a top player.

“It probably highlights the players he was competing against at that time.”

