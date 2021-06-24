“Are they serious?”

Jamie Carragher has rubbished rumours linking Raheem Sterling with a move to Spurs as a potential makeweight in Manchester City’s approach for Harry Kane.

It emerged earlier this week that City had lodged an official proposal to take Kane to the Etihad Stadium. While £100 million was reported as the opening offer, it was also claimed that City were willing to include players as part of the deal.

The Athletic named Sterling as one of the several potential makeweights and the 26-year-old has since hinted at being unhappy with his limited starting opportunities at City last season.

But Carragher, who was a teammate of Sterling’s at Liverpool, refuses to believe that Sterling would be willing to move to Spurs.

“I can’t believe I have read some reports suggesting he could be a makeweight in a deal to take Kane to City,” Carragher wrote in The Telegraph.



“With respect, do people think Sterling is at a point in his career where he would join Spurs? Are they serious? If he was available, top Champions League clubs would be queuing up for him.”

Sterling has silenced a number of critics with his performances for England thus far at Euro 2020. The City forward has scored both of England’s two goals at the tournament.

Carragher has proclaimed Sterling “the most underrated England player of this era” and the former defender has a theory on why Sterling doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

Carragher continued: “There appears to be an undercurrent of cynicism about how good Sterling actually is, the under-par performances pounced upon as evidence he is not quite at the level of the world’s best, and the high-class performances ignored because they inconveniently undermine the argument he is one of the two best English footballers of this generation.

“When it comes to being the most underrated England player of this era, Sterling is out on his own.

“Sterling’s contribution (at Euro 2020) so far has not vindicated Southgate for picking him. They have exposed the folly of anyone who questioned his selection in the first place.

“There were plenty of decent performers in a white shirt on Tuesday night, but – on the basis of the first three games – the quest to be England’s player of the tournament is a one-horse race.”

