‘Stick to goalkeeping!’ – Jamie Carragher mocks Peter Schmeichel over Neymar comments

Few enjoyed Neymar’s contribution to Paris Saint-Germain’s late victory over Atalanta more than Jamie Carragher.

Neymar was named man of the match on Wednesday night after playing a significant role in creating goalscoring opportunities for Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in injury time of the Champions League quarter-final. They left it late but PSG progressed to the semi-final and Carragher got a great kick out of it.

Carragher was on punditry duty for CBS Sports, as was Peter Schmeichel and the former Manchester United goalkeeper clearly wasn’t rating Neymar’s performance throughout the 90 minutes.

"What's Neymar done now @Pschmeichel1?!… Stick to goalkeeping"@Carra23 liked that game-winning goal just a bit… 😂 pic.twitter.com/XF2ojtKchg — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 12, 2020

Schmeichel criticised Neymar at half-time of the match but after the Brazilian forward turned it on in the dying moments, Carragher was overjoyed at the outcome.

“What’s Neymar done now, Schmeichel?” Carragher said after an enthusiastic roar.

“He only set the two of them up! Stick to goalkeeping.”

Schmeichel took the Carragher celebration in his stride but stuck to his guns regarding Neymar’s ability.

Responding to the Liverpool legend, Schmeichel insisted that he continues to find it difficult to rate Neymar alongside some of the greatest players in the world.

The former Denmark international said: “You know a little bit about football. I have to say I’m trying to compare him to players of the likes of [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, [Diego] Maradona, [Robert] Lewandowski and actually Mbappe – I think he changed the game. I don’t think Neymar was brilliant.

“But I’m so happy for you [Carragher] that you are happy that I was wrong. Let me just remind you, that you are out on your brackets – I had PSG! Forgot that?”