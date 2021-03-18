Jamie Carragher dismisses Peter Schmeichel’s Jurgen Klopp ‘scenario’

Jamie Carragher doesn’t believe there is any job that would convince Jurgen Klopp to break his Liverpool contract.

Speculation about Jurgen Klopp’s future has been rife this season as rumours in recent months suggested that the Reds boss could be tempted to leave Anfield after what will go down as a lacklustre title defence.

With Joachim Low set to step down as Germany manager after the upcoming European Championship, Klopp’s name was mentioned as a potential replacement but the Liverpool manager made it very clear that he had no intention of taking the national team job.

While Klopp insisted he won’t be replacing Low, ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel wondered if the Reds manager would take the Bayern Munich job if it were to become available.

“Think about this scenario. Let’s play with the idea that Hans-Dieter Flick takes the German job, which is not a given,” Schmeichel said on CBS Sports on Wednesday night.

“Then Bayern need a new coach and Jurgen Klopp has been offered that job before. That is an absolute top job.

“And it’s a top job in his own country. You say that he would never leave Liverpool for the German job. But would he leave it for Bayern Munich?”

Carragher shut down suggestions that Klopp would swap Liverpool for Bayern while he is still contracted to the Reds.

The former defender has backed Klopp to honour his deal before he considers offers of positions elsewhere.

“He may leave when his contract finishes but I don’t think he would break his contract,” Carragher replied.

“In his two previous jobs, he has always left when his contract has finished. He has come out and stated that publicly in the last week or so.

“I would imagine he would stand by his word. And he would want to improve on the season Liverpool have had this season.”

