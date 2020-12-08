Jamie Carragher rips into Paul Pogba as ‘the most overrated player I’ve ever seen’

Jamie Carragher has ripped into Paul Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, for the remarks made on Monday about the midfielder’s desire to leave Manchester United as soon as possible.

Mino Raiola told Italian media that Paul Pogba’s time at Man United was ‘over’ and urged the club to sell their record signing.

The comments came two days after Pogba scored a stunning equaliser for the Red Devils against West Ham but the Frenchman tends not to feature in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice midfield.

Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher pulled no punches with his assessment of Raiola’s remarks and made it very clear what he believes United should do.

“Get rid! I’ve been saying this for 12 months – oh my God! The most overrated player I’ve ever seen in my life!” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

“I think the two of them [Raiola and Pogba] are a disgrace. We’ll all look at the agent now and say, ‘Ask Pogba what does he think.’

“Agents in this day and age are not just agents. They’re a parent, they’re a best friend, they’re a financial adviser, they book holidays, they go away with each other.

“Those two will be like that (crossed fingers), he’ll be Pogba’s best mate. So Pogba will be well aware of what was going to come out of his mouth and if he wasn’t, he should sack his agent.

“It’s very, very simple – that’s all that needs to happen. I don’t know where he’s going to go – who’s going to have him? I don’t get it.”

Only two months ago, United exercised an option to extend Pogba’s deal by an additional year, keeping the France international at Old Trafford until 2022.

While previous reports suggested that Pogba would be looking to run down his deal with the Red Devils, Raiola has now suggested that a sale would likely be the best outcome for all parties.

That brings about the question – who would buy Pogba? A number of clubs have been linked with the 27-year-old; namely Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid.

🗣"There are 2 clubs better than United, and that is Barcelona & Real Madrid, there is no chance in the world they buy him, I will be flabbergasted if they come in for him, I wouldn't go anywhere near him" Jamie Carragher has his say on Paul Pogba's future@Carra23 pic.twitter.com/rSCbIoK7EB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 7, 2020

But Carragher seriously doubts whether any European giant will invest in Pogba based on what he’s accomplished for United.

Carragher continued: “There are only two clubs that are better than Man United and that’s Barcelona and Real Madrid – and when I say ‘better’, I mean that you can understand why players go there. So when Ronaldo went from United to Spain, everyone understands that.

“It happened a lot at Liverpool. Everyone sees Barcelona and Real Madrid as the pinnacle of club football and we have to accept that. And they also have the best players in the world.

“There’s no chance in the world that Real Madrid or Barcelona would buy him. I’ve been flabbergasted already today with Arsenal’s performance but I’d be flabbergasted again if those clubs come in for him.”

