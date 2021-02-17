Jamie Carragher identifies one issue Liverpool failed to resolve against RB Leipzig

Share and Enjoy !

Jamie Carragher has admitted that his worries about Liverpool’s struggle to create chances this season haven’t been eased by his former side’s Champions League victory over RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Liverpool claimed a 2-0 victory over Leipzig in the opening leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie but despite the goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Jamie Carragher remains concerned about the Reds’ inability to break down opposition defences in recent weeks.

Carragher, who has not shied away from criticising Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, was reluctant to do so off the back of a much-needed win for his former club but the 43-year-old felt the need to point out that Liverpool still found it difficult to carve out chances of their own in Budapest.

Klopp’s customary gegenpressing philosophy was on full display but quick reactions to Leipzig errors were ultimately what allowed Liverpool’s two most reliable goalscorers to find the net.

“I saw a Liverpool performance that I have seen in the last few weeks. Liverpool’s energy, the pressing has been there for a few weeks and it was there from the start,” Carragher said on CBS.

A mistake in the Leipzig defence allows Mo Salah no nip in and put Liverpool ahead 1-0 at the Puskas Arena #UCL #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/xJszLmW7Gf — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 16, 2021

“I am not trying to take anything away from that result. That’s a magnificent result. That team is just behind (Bayern) Munich in the Bundesliga and they did really well in the Champions League last season.

“But the actual goals scored were on the back of mistakes and they were clinical. Liverpool still didn’t create an awful lot in the game. Again, I am not being critical.

Another Leipzig error and Sadio Mane makes them pay to double Liverpool's advantage #UCL #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/ZvM9qoP24s — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 16, 2021

“But they haven’t created an awful lot. Then one mistake, the ball has gone into the opposition net, and that could have happened tonight even though they got away with it because of the goalkeeper at 0-0.

“For how well Liverpool played tonight, they still didn’t create an awful lot tonight themselves. For me, going forward that’s still a problem.”

