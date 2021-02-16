Share and Enjoy !

Jamie Carragher believes Dean Henderson should be given a run of matches to show what he can do for Manchester United.

Amid ongoing uncertainty about Man United’s current defence, the question of how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can remedy the issue was raised on Monday Night Football.

Gary Neville pointed out how the trio of David de Gea, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof is not a patch on the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Steve Bruce and Gary Pallister or Edwin van der Sar, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

And Jamie Carragher explained that United need to begin by addressing their current goalkeeping problem by dropping De Gea for a period and giving Dean Henderson an opportunity before deciding whether or not a new ‘keeper needs to be brought in at the end of the season.

“The next big thing Manchester United need to do is sort the goalkeeper out,” Carragher said on Sky Sports. “David de Gea, right now, is not a goalkeeper to win the league. They have a really good understudy in Dean Henderson, but we don’t know if he’s Manchester United material.

“United aren’t going to win the league but I think they’re pretty safe for the top four with the points they’ve got and how good a side they are.

“If I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I would at some stage put Dean Henderson in for 10 or 12 games now because they need to find out if he’s Manchester United’s number one for next season. If he plays and he’s not good enough, they need to buy a new goalkeeper in the summer.”

Neville recently claimed that managers such as Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp would not hesitate to replace De Gea after the Spaniard’s mistakes this season.

With increased scrutiny on his current number one, Solskjaer gave an update on the situation of back-up ‘keeper Henderson who, according to the United boss, is “not the most patient guy.”

“Well, Dean has played well whenever he’s got the chance, and he’s matured. For me, he’s developed his game,” Solskjaer said recently. “I know he’s not played as many games as he would have done last season, but you see every game when he plays, and in training, his improvement.

“He’s working hard on a couple of aspects that we’ve spoken about with him. I’ve been impressed with his attitude and work-rate.

“Of course, he’s, how do you say, he’s not the most patient guy! He wants to play every game because he knows that he’ll perform well, so long may it continue, because he’s improved since he’s come here.”

