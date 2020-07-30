Jamie Carragher is unsure how Pep Guardiola will incorporate Nathan Ake into his defence should the defender’s move to Manchester City get over the line.

According to Sky Sports on Thursday morning, Bournemouth accepted a bid of £41 million from City for the Dutch centre-half but Jamie Carragher has raised an interesting point about the transfer.

Ake, who has consistently impressed for the Cherries since his 2017 switch, is expected to be considered a first-team regular for Guardiola but Carragher isn’t sure that using a pair of left-footed centre-halves is a good idea.

Carragher tweeted: “I like Nathan Ake & I think he will suit Man City, but with Laporte a guaranteed starter I’m not convinced two left-footed centre backs works?

“I know right footed players play together but it never feels right the other way round to me! Left back or a Back 3.

“Is Laporte injury prone or he just had a bad injury? There is a difference. If Laporte is fit he plays! I just think it’s interesting to see how Pep gets Ake into the team when Laporte is fit!”

Only time will tell if Ake manages to mesh with City’s first-choice central defender, Aymeric Laporte.

City’s sometimes leaky defence over the past season resulted in City prioritising the signing of a reliable centre-half this summer and the club had identified a number of potential targets, such as Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly.

A dependable replacement for club legend Vincent Kompany was never brought in but Ake, 25, has all the signs of a promising future.

If City agree terms with Ake, the deal would represent a club-record sale for Bournemouth, who were relegated to the Championship last weekend.

Ake had been tentatively linked with a return to Chelsea, the club that gave him his Premier League debut eight years ago, but City now appear to be clear favourites to sign the Netherlands international.