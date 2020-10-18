Jamie Carragher reflects on Nani challenge after Jordan Pickford incident

Jamie Carragher expects Jordan Pickford to be going through what he went through following his horror challenge on Nani nine years ago.

Much has been made of Jordan Pickford’s challenge on Virgil van Dijk during Saturday’s Merseyside derby and the latest news suggests that the Liverpool defender will require surgery on his knee.

But amid calls for Everton’s Pickford to face a retrospective ban after escaping punishment on Saturday, Jamie Carragher has insisted that there was no intent from the Toffees’ goalkeeper.

“I’m going to say what everyone else has said. Of course it should have been a red card for Jordan Pickford. It was a terrible tackle,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“There will be a lot of frustration now in the Liverpool camp, for Liverpool supporters and even for neutrals who want Jordan Pickford to be banned.

“We have to be careful with that and I’m going to defend Jordan Pickford on that – and yes, it was a terrible tackle – but I’ve had my leg broken. I nearly broke Nani’s leg. These things happen, unfortunately, in football.

“I don’t think anyone goes out of their way to deliberately hurt someone. I believe, hand on heart, that 99 per cent of professional footballers will not try to hurt someone.”

Reflecting on his own reaction to his tackle on Nani in 2011 that could have caused serious damage to the Portuguese winger, Carragher refused to believe that any player goes out to hurt an opposition player.

Carragher hopes that Pickford is going through the feelings of guilt that he went through although the ex-Liverpool defender believes that no retrospective action is necessary.

“I’d really hope and I really believe this will be the case that Jordan Pickford won’t be in a good place himself tonight,” Carragher continued.

“I’ll always remember that when I made that really poor challenge on Nani – fortunately nothing happened to him. We beat Manchester United that day but I went home that night and that’s all I could think about.

“I didn’t want to be associated as someone who could have brought another professional footballer’s career to an end.”

