Jamie Carragher reveals prediction about Mohamed Salah’s future

Jamie Carragher doesn’t expect Mohamed Salah to go anywhere despite rumours linking Liverpool’s talisman with a move away from Anfield this summer.

While the stats suggest that Salah is happier than ever, speculation remains that the Egyptian forward will look for a change of scenery when the transfer window reopens.

On more than one occasion this season, Salah has appeared visibly frustrated and there have been suggestions that his relationship with Sadio Mane has become increasingly strained.

Salah’s agent fuelled the rumour mill with his cryptic tweet after the 28-year-old was withdrawn against Chelsea two weeks ago, something which the Reds dressing room found quite amusing.

According to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, however, Salah is at a stage of his career where some of Europe’s biggest clubs would be unlikely to splash out on him.

“I think he’ll be there for the next two years. I think he’s in a similar situation to Harry Kane,” Carragher said on The Robbie Fowler Podcast, as transcribed by the Liverpool Echo.

“They’re possibly the two best goalscorers in the Premier League right now.

“They’re at an age where nobody is going to pay big money for them.

“I think they’ve probably missed the boat if they did want to go, whether that’s to a Real Madrid or Barcelona or whether it’s Harry Kane going to Manchester United or City.

“For both those players you’d be talking £120 million plus, maybe more and I just don’t think anybody would spend that much on players of that age now.”

Carragher contrasted the values of Salah and Kane with those of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland due to the differences in age.

After ruling out Real Madrid and Barcelona as potential destinations for Salah, Carragher also explained his doubts about the forward’s willingness to swap Liverpool for PSG.

Carragher continued: “I think you’d be looking more at paying £200 million for Kylian Mbappe because of the longevity, maybe the same with Erling Haaland too because you’d get so much more out of them.

“Also the situation that we’re in with Covid and finances, the two Spanish giants have got no money, they’re massively in debt.

“So Liverpool wouldn’t let Salah go to anyone in this country and would you want to play for Paris Saint-Germain rather than Liverpool? I’d be very surprised if you did with the French league. I think Salah is here to stay.”

